Gov. Laura Kelly issues order limiting number of people at church gatherings, funerals

DANGEROUS.SO WE MUST TAKE ADDITIONALACTION TO KEEP CANS AND SAFETHEREFORE AFTER CLOSECONSULTATION WITH OUR EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT TEAM OUR STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT AND LOCAL LEADERSTODAY.I’M ISSUING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2018THIS MEASURE BRINGS OURRELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS IN LINEWITH A PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ORDERTHAT LIMITED PUBLIC GATHERINGSTO 10 OR FEWER PEOPLE.ORDER ALSO EXTENDS TO FUNERALSBOTH RELIGIOUS AND NON-RELIGIOUSFUNERALS IN THE STATE MUSTADHERE TO THE 10 OR FEWERPERSONS LIMITATION.ALTHOUGH CHURCHES IN FUNERALSWERE PREVIOUSLY EXEMPT FROM THIS10-PERSON LIMIT.THEY WILL NOW NEED TO COMPLYWITH THIS RULE EFFECTIVEWEDNESDAY AT 12:01 P.M.

I WANTTO BE VERY CLEAR THAT MY ACTIONTODAY DOES NOT BAN FUNERALS FROMTAKING PLACE OR RELIGIOUSGATHERINGS.I’M WHOLLY COMMITTED TOPROTECTING KANSAS HAS RELIGIOUSLIBERTY AS GOVERNOR BOTHCONDUCTING AN ATTENDINGRELIGIOUS SERVICES.VERSUS REMAINS A DESIGNATEDESSENTIAL FUNCTION AND CANNOT BEPROHIBITED BY LOCAL ORDERS.GATHERINGS MUST SIMPLY BELIMITED TO TEN INDIVIDUALS AT ATIME ADDITIONALLY CLERGY TURFSCHURCH STAFF AND CHURCHGOERSMUST ADHERE TO APPROPRIATESAFETY PROTOCOLS AS OUTLINED INTHE STATEWIDE.STAY HOME ORDER INCLUDING SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES.HYGIENE AND OTHER EFFOR