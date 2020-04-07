Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > USNS Comfort Mission Commander Prepares for COVID Patients

USNS Comfort Mission Commander Prepares for COVID Patients

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:04s - Published
USNS Comfort Mission Commander Prepares for COVID Patients

USNS Comfort Mission Commander Prepares for COVID Patients

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo on Monday asked President Donald Trump to transition the USNS Comfort, docked at New York City, to begin transitioning to treat coronavirus patients.

The Mercy-class hospital ship was originally set up to aid with the overflow of non-COVID patients, but those cases have fallen off amid the citywide shutdown.

Now the ship's crew is quickly preparing to transition the hospital to serve as a field hospital for coronavirus patients, similar to the operation underway at the Javits Convention Center.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 The USNS Comfort has cut its capacity in half to accommodate coronavirus patients in the New York City area.… https://t.co/AloN8lqI0o 35 minutes ago

DJ_KHALIFHASHAN

KHALIF HASHAN RT @cheddar: COMING UP📺 @USNavy Capt. Joseph O’Brien, Mission Commander of the USNS Comfort, joins Closing Bell to discuss the ship’s overa… 55 minutes ago

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 COMING UP📺 @USNavy Capt. Joseph O’Brien, Mission Commander of the USNS Comfort, joins Closing Bell to discuss the s… https://t.co/Tepz7KC2e5 1 hour ago

clrfldcdaughtry

Alice M. GRACE RT @MeghanKDKA: Tonight at 6. The Navy’s USNS Comfort arrived last Monday in New York City, to lessen the burden on the city’s overwhelmed… 20 hours ago

MeghanKDKA

MEGHAN SCHILLER Tonight at 6. The Navy’s USNS Comfort arrived last Monday in New York City, to lessen the burden on the city’s over… https://t.co/iOdXaif1mR 23 hours ago

JohnMaring2

John Maring RT @GainerTV: #UPDATE As per Capt. Joseph O’Brien Mission Commander Task Force NYC- USNS Comfort has received more than 40 patients total s… 2 days ago

GainerTV

Alice Gainer #UPDATE As per Capt. Joseph O’Brien Mission Commander Task Force NYC- USNS Comfort has received more than 40 patien… https://t.co/7spwyJoW14 2 days ago

DB48007691

DB RT @TheCollectiveQ: NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 | https://t.co/mv08Y8vIWT Interview with Capt. Joseph O’Brien, mission commander, Task Force… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.