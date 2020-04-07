Acting Navy Secretary Steps Down Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:25s - Published now Acting Navy Secretary Steps Down 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Will Portello @Meghann_MT Sort of thinking “Acting Secretary of the Navy “ should have taken steps to prevent the fleet and sailo… https://t.co/rdM9Eqkhaz 5 hours ago Bobby D The ACTING SECRETARY OF THE NAVY (Thomas Modly) is the one that is either naive or stupid. The Capt. was taking st… https://t.co/YbLei18jT7 1 day ago David H. Hughes @votevets The general on Fox said an hour ago that the removal was a mistake. Hurts morale of all military. Actin… https://t.co/mr7Qrk0Hp1 1 day ago Deirdre Floyd @jaketapper Anyone who is an acting Navy secretary must be someone who can't really do the job otherwise they would… https://t.co/hl3XZGzemA 1 day ago joy rueb @girlsreallyrule Captain Croziers record on serving our country is impeccable, it’s a disgrace the acting Secretary… https://t.co/juI83OjwON 4 days ago