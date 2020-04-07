Reporter Update: Hydroxychloroquine Supplies Running Short Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:07s - Published now Reporter Update: Hydroxychloroquine Supplies Running Short KDKA's Meghan Schiller looks at the hydroxychloroquine drug being talked about as a possible treatment for coronavirus, and how supplies are running short now for patients who really need it. 0

