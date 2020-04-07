Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zoom Video Hits Turbulence

Zoom Video Hits Turbulence

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Zoom Video Hits Turbulence

Zoom Video Hits Turbulence

Video-conferencing app Zoom Video has exploded in popularity as more people than ever are looking to work and socialize remotely, but concerns about its privacy and security policies are growing.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who himself had a Zoom meeting 'zoom-bombed' last week, has sent a letter to the company asking for more information on their privacy practices.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.