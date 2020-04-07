Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Emboldened Canadian geese wonder empty Toronto streets amid coronavirus crackdown

Emboldened Canadian geese wonder empty Toronto streets amid coronavirus crackdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Emboldened Canadian geese wonder empty Toronto streets amid coronavirus crackdown

Emboldened Canadian geese wonder empty Toronto streets amid coronavirus crackdown

Two Canada geese check out the empty streets of Toronto during COVID 19 pandemic stay home order and try to decide if they want to make this their city on Monday (April 6).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Emboldened Canadian geese wonder empty Toronto streets amid coronavirus crackdown

Two Canada geese check out the empty streets of Toronto during COVID 19 pandemic stay home order and try to decide if they want to make this their city on Monday (April 6).




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.