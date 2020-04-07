Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: More Than 1,300 Firefighters, EMTs, Paramedics Back At Work After COVID-19 Concerns

Coronavirus Update: More Than 1,300 Firefighters, EMTs, Paramedics Back At Work After COVID-19 Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Coronavirus Update: More Than 1,300 Firefighters, EMTs, Paramedics Back At Work After COVID-19 Concerns

Coronavirus Update: More Than 1,300 Firefighters, EMTs, Paramedics Back At Work After COVID-19 Concerns

The FDNY says more than 1,300 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who were out with coronavirus concerns are now back at work.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sashajaee1

Faheeza RT @LeaveEUOfficial: Britons demand #ClapForBoris as voters rally support for PM: "We need him more than ever." Tonight, 8pm. Spread the… 26 seconds ago

brentwhite555

Brent White RT @DrJacobsRad: "30,000 ventilators to be made in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic." This is excellent news. Given the way things are goi… 1 minute ago

Rwemie

Mohamed Al Rwemie RT @NBCNewsHealth: UPDATE: New York City suffers its deadliest 24 hours of the coronavirus pandemic with a spike of 806 deaths, as more tha… 4 minutes ago

sandrac

Sandra C. FYI Canadians are washing their hands and staying home more than Americans, but Americans are spending more on deli… https://t.co/AhUA06HtgV 6 minutes ago

chachatowel

chantelle nelson RT @GlobalBC: #BREAKING: B.C. confirms 25 new #COVID19 cases, the lowest daily increase in more than three weeks. https://t.co/3pjGisoCDk 6 minutes ago

Jmoon901

@Jmoon RT @MemphoNewsLady: UPDATE: 9 people have now died in the #Coronavirus outbreak at the Gallatin Ctr for Rehab per the @AP. *More than 100… 10 minutes ago

caregiver55

Donna RT @NBCNewsNow: UPDATE: New York City suffers its deadliest 24 hours of the coronavirus pandemic with a spike of 806 deaths, as more than 3… 10 minutes ago

JMosayyeb

Mosayyeb Jalali RT @iran_policy: Iran: Coronavirus Update, Over 20,400 Deaths, April 7, 2020, 6:00 PM CET The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMO… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.