BPD body worn camera footage shows deadly encounter with armed man

RELEASED BODY CAMERA FOOTAGEFROM A DEADLY OFFICER INVOLVEDSHOOTING LAST WEEK& AS THECRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONCONTINUES.

WMA━2 NEWS ABBISAACS BREAKS IT DOWN FOR US.6:3━40 NATS gunfire A MANWITH A GUN SHOT AND KILLED BYPOLICE OUTSIDE HIS HOME INEAST BALTIMORE LAST MONDAY.6:0━05 NATS We got one shot.BALTIMORE POLICE SAY THE THREEOFFICERS WERE ON A CRIMESUPPRESSION DETAIL WHEN THEYHEARD GUNFIRE AND RESPONDED TONORTH CHESTER STREET AT AROUND6 IN THE EVENING.

7:2━27 NATSThere they are right hereNEWLY RELEASED BODY CAMERAVIDEO SHOWS WHEN THEY ARRIVED,THEY FOUND A MAN ON THEGROUND, ANOTHER MAN STANDINGNEXT TO HIM AND A THIRD ON THESIDEWALK WITH A GUN.

5:1━23NADEA━ As the officers exitedtheir vehicle in uniform,youface the officers with afirearm in his right hand5:3━34 NATS Drop it, gunfire.

THAT MAN DIED FROM HISWOUNDS.

NOW A CRIMINALINVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY INTOTHE OFFICERS ACTIONS.COMMISSIONE━ We were dealingwith an armed subject and whenyousubject whoyou dontry to save as many people andprotect as many people as youpossibly can from furtherharm.

POLICE BELIEVE BEFOREOFFICERS ARRIVED, TWO GROUPSOF PEOPLE GOT INTO ANARGUMENT.

A MAN GOT SHOT INTHE LEG AND SOMEONE WITH HIMRETALIATED AND OPENED FIRE.8:0━ 8:07 NATS are you okay?Who shot you?

I donWhealley THE SERGEANT CHECKED THEALLEY WHERE THE MEN THOUGHTTHE SHOOTER WENT AND DIDN'TFIND ANYONE.

COMMISSIONE━what you saw there wasofficers engaging, puttingthemselves at risk to engagebecause there are still peoplewho want to cause harm and weare still dedicated toremoving them from thestreets.

POLICE BELIEVE THEMAN WHO WAS SHOT IN THE LEGLIVED WITH THE MAN SHOT ANDKILLED BY OFFICERS.

DEPUTYCOMMISSIONER BRIAN NADEAU SAIDONE OF THE THREE OFFICERS HADBEEN INVOLVED IN 3 PRIORINCIDENTS AND CLEARED BEFORERETURNING TO WORK.

9:2━28NADEA━ There is no reason whyhe should not have been on thestreet that day.

ALL THREEOFFICERS INVOLVED ARE ONADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE PENDINGTHE INVESTIGATION, WHICH WIILLINCLUDE A LOOK AT THE OFFICERSHISTORIES.

IN BALTIMORE, ABBYISAACS WMA━2 NEWS.