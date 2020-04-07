Global  

Watch: Striking drone visuals of Paris’s Eiffel Tower and other landmarks amid lockdown

Drone footage shows a deserted Paris as it continues to remain in lockdown.

The city's famous landmarks were devoid of the usual crowds of visitors.

As of April 6, France reported 98,010 cases of COVID-19 and 8,911 deaths.

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors and protect themselves & their families.

