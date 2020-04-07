Jump around! Wisconsin neighbors participate in statewide dance to battle coronavirus quarantine boredom Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published now Jump around! Wisconsin neighbors participate in statewide dance to battle coronavirus quarantine boredom In honor of the University of Wisconsin Badgers football team, residents of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin participate in a statewide "Jump Around" dance in homage to the team's famous playing of the 90's smas 0

In honor of the University of Wisconsin Badgers football team, residents of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin participate in a statewide "Jump Around" dance in homage to the team's famous playing of the 90's smash hit on April 4.





