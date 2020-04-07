Experts Explain Why Your Pets Aren’t Likely to Transmit COVID-19 With recent news of a tiger at the Bronx Zoo testing positive for COVID-19, many have begun to worry whether animals can transmit the virus.

According to Karen Terio, chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois, there’s no need to panic.

Karen Terio, to ‘Time’ Instead, William Sanders of the University of Illinois says it’s much more likely for an owner to transmit COVID-19 to their pet, and even that risk is low.

William Sander, to ‘Time’ In terms of animals transmitting to humans, a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) said there is “no reason” to think pets can be a “source of infection.” Even when it comes to your pet’s fur transmitting germs, the AVMA spokesperson said it is unlikely that petting or playing with your pet would cause you to contract COVID-19.

Not only are contaminated surfaces a secondary route for the virus, smooth, non-porous surfaces are more likely to transmit viruses, not your pet’s porous and fibrous hair.

Still, “good hygiene around animals” is recommended, as unlikely doesn’t necessarily mean impossible.

AVMA spokesperson, to ‘Time’