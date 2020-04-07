Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Experts Explain Why Your Pets Aren’t Likely to Transmit COVID-19

Experts Explain Why Your Pets Aren’t Likely to Transmit COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Experts Explain Why Your Pets Aren’t Likely to Transmit COVID-19

Experts Explain Why Your Pets Aren’t Likely to Transmit COVID-19

Experts Explain Why Your Pets Aren’t Likely to Transmit COVID-19 With recent news of a tiger at the Bronx Zoo testing positive for COVID-19, many have begun to worry whether animals can transmit the virus.

According to Karen Terio, chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois, there’s no need to panic.

Karen Terio, to ‘Time’ Instead, William Sanders of the University of Illinois says it’s much more likely for an owner to transmit COVID-19 to their pet, and even that risk is low.

William Sander, to ‘Time’ In terms of animals transmitting to humans, a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) said there is “no reason” to think pets can be a “source of infection.” Even when it comes to your pet’s fur transmitting germs, the AVMA spokesperson said it is unlikely that petting or playing with your pet would cause you to contract COVID-19.

Not only are contaminated surfaces a secondary route for the virus, smooth, non-porous surfaces are more likely to transmit viruses, not your pet’s porous and fibrous hair.

Still, “good hygiene around animals” is recommended, as unlikely doesn’t necessarily mean impossible.

AVMA spokesperson, to ‘Time’

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.