Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vigilance leading to hopeful signs in U.S. outbreak

Vigilance leading to hopeful signs in U.S. outbreak

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Vigilance leading to hopeful signs in U.S. outbreak

Vigilance leading to hopeful signs in U.S. outbreak

With early signs that the coronavirus outbreak is plateauing in New York and other hot spots, and with strict stay-at-home orders still in place, some U.S. health officials say the pandemic may kill fewer Americans than recent projections.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vigilance leading to hopeful signs in U.S. outbreak

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS, SAYING: "When we've dealt with tough times in the past, the country has rallied.

And what we're seeing now, the country IS rallying." With early signs that the coronavirus outbreak is plateauing in New York and other hot spots and with stay-at-home orders in place throughout most of the country, some U.S. health officials are now saying the pandemic may kill fewer Americans than recent models have projected - including one done a week ago by the White House task force, which estimated at least 100,000 deaths in the U.S. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was pressed on the issue on CBS.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) CBS NEWS ANCHOR NORAH O'DONNELL, SAYING: "Does that mean if we're beginning to see the flattening of the curve that we may not reach that projected number of one hundred-thousand deaths?" (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS, SAYING: "I am hopeful that we won't reach that peak.

And I'm hopeful because the projections that we've been working with were based on data from other countries.

We're seeing more and more data coming in from the U.S. and that's informing these projections in a new and better way." (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "The pain is increasing, the grief is increasing...." But amid the rising optimism, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday delivered some sobering numbers.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "The bad news is 5,489 New Yorkers have lost their lives in this virus.

That is up from 4,758.

That is the largest single day increase.

That's 731 people who we lost." The most deaths in a single day in the state follows days when the numbers were flat.

But Cuomo did say New York may be reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations - with sufficient supplies to handle its cases.

With Italy and Spain also showing signs of new cases and deaths leveling off – and China reporting its first day with no deaths from the virus – there is much talk about when countries and their economies can re-open.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said it has no blanket recommendation for when to ease restrictions to slow the spread of the virus but urged governments not to lift them too early.

That's a point every top U.S. health official has made, especially the surgeon general - who even put out a video teaching Americans how to make their own masks.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS, SAYING: "We know mitigation is working.

We will get through this, we are seeing progress, but America has the power to change the trajectory of this epidemic.

The public really needs to keep doing their part." More than 11,000 people have died of the virus in the U.S., with more than 370,000 confirmed cases.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PanAfricanists

Pan-Africanist Int. RT @ReutersTV: Vigilance leading to hopeful signs in U.S. outbreak https://t.co/KIc8LVnkAR https://t.co/9UcLo3rGup 33 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Vigilance leading to hopeful signs in U.S. outbreak https://t.co/KIc8LVnkAR https://t.co/9UcLo3rGup 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.