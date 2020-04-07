HCCC students can rent laptops

Remotely... and that has its challenges.

The campus is quiet.

Instead of moving from building to building.... the students are clicking from one class to another -- online.

The school is shipping out 100 laptops to students in need.

One went as far as california.

Edris noori network administrator 22:58:10 we are making sure our students are well equipped to continue their education at a distance 22:58:16 and also stay on track.22:58:18 learning remotely can be difficult.

We are committed to our students.

22:58:22 herkimer college is also looking into the possibility summer classes will continue remotely as well.

Here's what