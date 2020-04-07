Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HCCC students can rent laptops

HCCC students can rent laptops

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
HCCC students can rent laptops

HCCC students can rent laptops

While students are forced to learn from a distance during the coronavirus pandemic, HCCC is making sure students are equipped to learn remotely.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HCCC students can rent laptops

Remotely... and that has its challenges.

The campus is quiet.

Instead of moving from building to building.... the students are clicking from one class to another -- online.

The school is shipping out 100 laptops to students in need.

One went as far as california.

Edris noori network administrator 22:58:10 we are making sure our students are well equipped to continue their education at a distance 22:58:16 and also stay on track.22:58:18 learning remotely can be difficult.

We are committed to our students.

22:58:22 herkimer college is also looking into the possibility summer classes will continue remotely as well.

Here's what




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.