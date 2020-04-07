Oneida County sees spike in overdoses

Epidemic.

The oneida county overdose response team has issued an overdose spike alert; just in the past two weeks, the county has seen 20 overdoses-two of them, fatal.

Could the spike be connected to the coronavirus pandemic?

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports.

1st stand up "officials here at the center for family life and recovery, in utica, don't know for sure if oneida county's recent spike alert is related to the coronavirus pandemic.

What they do know for sure is that stress is a factor in addiction, relapse and treatment failure" .

None 1:54 'we all know this is probably the highest, and i'm underestimating it, understating it, the highest stress we've all been through" because it affects just about everyone's life.....restricts just about everyone's freedom and movement, makes people sick and threatens their lives.

2:54 "could it be more usage with the increased anxiety from this panemic?

Absolutely" but a global pandemic isn't the only threat to those who are fighting to free themselves from addiction 2:31 "i think it's too early to tell, because, also, sometimes the overdoses and even fatalities increase during seasonal changes, too, so we're going from wither to spring right now.

Among those on the front lines of the fight against addiction-law enforcement.

Covid - 19 is another potential threat, every time they have to get up close and personal to administer narcan to someone who's overdosing 7:56 'the person's gonna be down on the ground so you're obviously gonna have to get close to them to administer the narcan but at the end of the day, that pesron on the ground is someone's mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister.

It's our obligation, when i say our, i'm talking whether it's law enforcement, fire ems, whoever's first on the scene, we have to save lives" they do have masks, gloves, and other protective clothing to wear on calls, when needed.

And, thanks to the coronavirus, they'll soon be breaking out another measure of protection 9:35 "the other piece of equipment we just received and we're putting those together are the plastic face shields.

