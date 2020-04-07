Global  

David Cameron is praying for Boris Johnson in hospital

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
David Cameron is praying for Boris Johnson in hospital

David Cameron is praying for Boris Johnson in hospital

Former prime minister David Cameron says he is praying for Boris Johnson after the PM was taken to intensive care as he battles coronavirus.

Mr Cameron the PM is a "very tough, very resilient and very fit person" who would "come through this".

He also praised Mr Johnson for the "tremendous job" he is doing leading the country.

