State of Emergency Extended Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 13 minutes ago State of Emergency Extended On Tuesday, the Dekalb County Commission became the latest in Alabama to extended its state of emergency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Airmax95sGawd @TEAMDAR Michigan just extended they state of emergency into July 2 minutes ago RZAster Capitalism RT @BorisSantosBK: Update on the topic of rent payments in NY. Three State bills now exist: (a) S8115 - Basically Cuomo’s eviction morator… 6 minutes ago Yasu A nationwide 15-day state of emergency was first announced on March 14 barring people from leaving home except for… https://t.co/RwyFlJ5Ii1 13 minutes ago Pat Ralph RT @thephillyvoice: New Jersey's public health emergency, which was first declared by Gov. Phil Murphy on March 9, has been extended anothe… 19 minutes ago Havre Daily News Gov. Steve Bullock has extended his COVID-19 stay-at-home directive and added some new orders including making it e… https://t.co/p4l5HM7Mmj 21 minutes ago Matthew Lance Michigan’s state of emergency extended to April 30 https://t.co/YDdMpsXh6Y 28 minutes ago William W. Watts RT @YousefMunayyer: Seriously? The Israeli state ruled over large swaths of Palestinian citizens of Israel with martial law from 1949-1966,… 38 minutes ago Taylor 🌻 @TC______ No, they extended our state of emergency into early May. They don’t even think we’ll peak til end of “Apr… https://t.co/7wXgQ5DJKC 41 minutes ago