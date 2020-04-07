Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State of Emergency Extended

State of Emergency Extended

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
State of Emergency Extended

State of Emergency Extended

On Tuesday, the Dekalb County Commission became the latest in Alabama to extended its state of emergency.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Texanstradamus

Airmax95sGawd @TEAMDAR Michigan just extended they state of emergency into July 2 minutes ago

WardWaldes

RZAster Capitalism RT @BorisSantosBK: Update on the topic of rent payments in NY. Three State bills now exist: (a) S8115 - Basically Cuomo’s eviction morator… 6 minutes ago

yasu_yasuno_sa

Yasu A nationwide 15-day state of emergency was first announced on March 14 barring people from leaving home except for… https://t.co/RwyFlJ5Ii1 13 minutes ago

Pat_Ralph

Pat Ralph RT @thephillyvoice: New Jersey's public health emergency, which was first declared by Gov. Phil Murphy on March 9, has been extended anothe… 19 minutes ago

HavreDaily

Havre Daily News Gov. Steve Bullock has extended his COVID-19 stay-at-home directive and added some new orders including making it e… https://t.co/p4l5HM7Mmj 21 minutes ago

LlMatthew

Matthew Lance Michigan’s state of emergency extended to April 30 https://t.co/YDdMpsXh6Y 28 minutes ago

WWatts48

William W. Watts RT @YousefMunayyer: Seriously? The Israeli state ruled over large swaths of Palestinian citizens of Israel with martial law from 1949-1966,… 38 minutes ago

TayderrTotts

Taylor 🌻 @TC______ No, they extended our state of emergency into early May. They don’t even think we’ll peak til end of “Apr… https://t.co/7wXgQ5DJKC 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.