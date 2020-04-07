Lab Offers Test Showing If You've Had COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:00s - Published now Lab Offers Test Showing If You've Had COVID-19 This week, one Fort Worth lab started offering a new test that can reveal if a person has had COVID-19 in the past, even if they never experienced symptoms. 0

