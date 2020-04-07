Monroe Internet

Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Monroe county electric power association customers are one step closer to high speed internet.

Stinger monroe county electric power association customers are one step closer to high speed internet.

Allie martin tells us about a partnership between the utility and a company that will help customers bridge the digital divide.

An agreement between the monroe county electric power association and kansas city based conexon, will provide broadband services to nearly 11 thousand customers.

Conexon will provide services such as network design and engineering, construction management and customer support for the broadband service.

It is a big step in an expensive undertaking "this is a 30 million dollar project and we want to make sure it's designed correctly."

Barry rowland is general manager of mcepa, which was the first electric co op in the country.

The electric co op will form a subsidiary called "m pulse fiber" which will handle day to day operations of the broadband service.

On monday, osmos, a georgia based company, will begin preliminary engineering work for the fiber network.

"what they will be doing, you may see them come to your home, on side of the road, at poles, they will go to every single pole, check clearances, permits , crossings, railroads, waterways, state highways."

It is a long process, but rowland says he has heard from many customers, who are eager to connect to a world class broadband network.

"with the schools, the situation we're dealing with, we've allowed wi fi access in our parking lot here, one of our members, she thanked me because she comes to our parking lot and watches their church service, i think it will be great for the whole communities we serve."

Mcepa will start construction on the network by the fall or winter.

The first customers could be on line by early next year.

In monroe county, allie martin, wcbi news .

It will take four years to build the entire network for all customers in the monroe county electric power association.

