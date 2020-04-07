Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety

We've made the point repeatedly that we are all in this together.

We are all worried about the same stuf?

Getting sic??

Having a loved one get sic?

Not having a job when we come out the other side of this.

Kimt news three's george mallet joins us live outside the rochester athletic club tonight with a look at our shared anxiety?

George.

Xxx katie i'm here at the rack as it's known because the popular facility is closed.

Just like the movie theater's are closed.

Just like the bowling alley's are closed.

The din?in restaurants.

The nail salons.

The barber shops.

The camp grounds.

Those places all play important roles in our lives... when we don't have them.... we replace them with anxiety.

I was peppering cbs radio medical contributor dr. brian mcdonough with your questions and he made me feel a little better about our shared anxiety.

Xxx everybody's scared, they're worried about their families, they're worried about themselves.

They're dealing with the potential of their own mortality.

That's not something easy to deal with so, reach out to others and talk to them.

But, also know that you're not alone if you have a few minutes like that.

I got to work everyday and i'm seeing patients, and i will tell you there're certain points and you're like, wow, what am i doing.

It's normal to think that way and you shouldn't be ashamed of it if you're afraid or scared for a minute because that's just being a normal person.

Which brings me back to executive order 2028 issued yesterday by governor tim walz.

That order authorizes ou?o?state mental health providers to treat minnesota patients via telehealth services to ensure our mental health needs here in minnesota are being met.

Live in rochester?

George mallet thank you george.

And if you have questions about covi?19 for the doctor, send them to us and