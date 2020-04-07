Betty season 1 Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:36s - Published 2 weeks ago Betty season 1 Betty season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: A new HBO original series from Crystal Moselle, the director of Wolfpack and Skate Kitchen... A diverse group of young women navigate their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City. Directed by Crystal Moselle starring Nina Moran, Kabrina Adams, Dede Lovelace, Rachelle Vinberg release date May 1, 2020 (on HBO) 0

