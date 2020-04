Plattsmouth auto shop owner making face shields for doctors Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:18s - Published now Plattsmouth auto shop owner making face shields for doctors 0

PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT IS THETOPIC OF NATIONALCONVERSATIONDAILY...AS HEALTH CAREWORKERS STRUGGLETO FIND THESUPPLIES THEY NEEDTO PROTECTTHEMSELVES ANDPATIENTS.WE'VE HEARD SOMANY STORIES OFPEOPLE STEPPINGUP...DOING WHAT THEYCAN TO HELP ....INCLUDING THEOWNER OF A LOCALCUSTOM AUTO SHOPIN PLATTSMOUTH.PHOTOJOURNALISTKEVIN REMPE CAUGHTUP WITH TRACYWEAVER...WHO'S USING HISSHOP TO MAKE MUCHNEEDED FACESHIELDS FORDOCTORS IN OMAHA.WHAT WE DO ATRECOVERY ROOM ISWE BASICALLY MAKECUSTOM CARINTERIORS AND WEMAKE THEM NOT SOVERY MUCH REPAIROR REPLACE.MY NAME IS TRACYWEAVER AND I OWNRECOVERY ROOM HOTROD INTERIORS WEARE GOING TO MAKETHE DASHBOARDCONSOL PUT IN MOSTARE GOING TO MAKETHE DASHBOARDCONSOL PUT IN MOSTELECTRONICS DESIGNAND STYLE EVERYPIECE OF IT SO WILLMAKE ALL THESEATING ANDEVERYTHING.YOU GOT YOURSHIELD AND THEN YOUGOT YOUR SHIELDHOLDER BASICALLYYOU CAN SNAP YOUCAN SNAP READY TOGO PULL OUT A BAGTHAT'S ALL THEY HAVETO DO IS DO THATINSIDE IN SET THEOTHER SIDE ANDGETYOUR HEADBANDELASTIC TO HOLD ITON THEIR FACE.THE BEST PART ABOUTTHIS BEING THIS TYPEOF PLASTIC IS THATTHEY CAN TAKE ITAPART AND CLEAN ITAND USE IT OVER ANDOVER AGAIN.WE'RE BASICALLY AFIRE EXTINGUISHERRIGHT NOW AND THEDOOR UNTIL THE BIGFIRETRUCKS COMEAND TAKE OVER ANDPUT FULL FIRE OUT.WE JUST SEEN ACOUPLE POST ON THEINTERNET THAT APPLEIS GOING TO STARTPRODUCING THEMAND FORD GONNASTART PRODUCINGTHEM.EVERYBODY'S JUSTDOING US OUT OF THEKINDNESS OF THEIRHEART.THE BIGGEST REASONI'M GOING TO SAY IFSOMONE IS GOING TOASK ME IF SOMEBODYASKED ME TO DO THISBEFORE I DON'T KNOWIT SEEM LIKE THERIGHT THING TO DOTO HELP PEOPLE.





