Dancing & Dining in the Streets goes virtual

Is taking advantage of that.

The city of medford was planning to dance in the streets with a weekly event on friday nights ... but now that the streets are empty and everyone has to stay home, they have decided to move from the streets -- to your living room.

Kelly says: we know music has healing properties, its resoritive to people so we wanted to bring that into your living rooms have them open the doors put on your dancing shoes open the windows have the whole community just dancing together and feeling really good during a time like this on friday, april 17th from 6 to 9 p-m the party is coming to your house.

Kelly says: turn down the stress, turn up the volume and have some fun with us thanks to local sponsors, the virtual event is free and can be found on dancing and dining in the streets' facebook and instagram pages.

Kelly says: live on facebook and instagram with dj gemineye everyone that busts a move on the virtual dance floor is encouraged to donate to access food pantry by texting "accesshelps" to 44-321.

Alicia says: so don't let coronavirus stop you from busting out those embarassing dance moves in the safety of your own home -- reporting from home, alicia rubin, newswatch 12.