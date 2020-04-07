Global  

Unemployment Wait

Unemployment Wait

Unemployment Wait

Betty Myers talks to us about her wait trying to talk to the unemployment office.

Unemployment Wait

Thing how we're going to slow this down.

I think people in missouri will continue to do that.

>> like the pandemic, missouri's economy is likely to get worse.

The crisis is taking a toll on so many workers as we see record unemployment numbers.

State saw unemployment claims jump 147% as kq2's chris roush shows us this is putting a strain on phone lines working to restore missourians out of work.

>> betty myers is like other missourians.

I'm not upset with my employer at all.

I think they did everything they could.

They have been very generous and kind to us.

>> myers called the unemployment benefits on monday, something she's never had to do.

>> i'm basically feeling for people like myself.

People that are trying to get in.

People that are trying.

I know of people who tried for almost a week.

>> it took myers all of monday calling trying to get through the representative.

It would say something about we're sorry, all of our representatives are with other customers and our hold lines are all full.

Please try again later >> myers kept trying into tuesday when she finally got through to somebody.

>> about the 20th phone call this morning i did get through.

>> missouri's unemployment rate is shooting up which is putting pressure on the system trying to help everyone out.

>> we're doing our best to serve you.

We ask for your patience and civility when you interact with us.

It's a historic time.

We again are trying to ramp up our services and our resources to address your needs as quickly as possible.

>> there are more than 100,000 claims last week.

A jump of almost 150%.

And it's taking a while to get everyone through.

While myers did have a hard time, she's not mad at the workers on the other end.

She wants others to learn from her experiences.

>>




