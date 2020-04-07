Make Your Own Disinfectant

We'll get you answers./// if you've been trying to buy disinfectant spray to protect your home?

Work place?

Or vehicle?

You've probably seen plenty of empty shelves.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is showing us how to make a centers for disease control and preventio?

Approved alternative.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Xxx katie?

While disinfectant spray is hard to come by nowadays?

I still saw plenty of bleach on the shelves when i went to the store today.

This bottle of bleach is about 2 and a half quarts?

And just 5 table spoons makes a gallon of disinfectant... so one bottle can last you a long time or can be shared among friends?

Families?

And neighbors.

Here's how you do it... take a look.

Xxx to make this cdc approved diluted bleach solution, first you need to figure out how much bleach you need to use.

The cdc says you need 5 tablespoons or one third cup of bleach per gallon of water or 4 tablespoons per one quart of water.

In my case, i have this 16 ounce spray bottle i'm going to put my spray bottle in, so i had to do a little bit of math to figure out how much bleach i needed.

Im going to fill up my empty spray bottle with water, leaving room for some bleach.

Nat: water.

Now that i have my spray bottle of water, i did the math ahead of time and i need just over a half tablespoon of bleach.

I measured it out beforehand, and its about 3 fourths of this this cap from my bleach bottle.

Carefully measure out about 3 fourths of cap of bleach and add it carefully to my bottle.

Nat: tap tap i screwed on the top gave it a quick shake and now its ready to spray.

Nat: spray the cdc recommends leaving on the bleach solution for at least a minute before you wipe it up.

It's possible that you may already have some bleach at home... just make sure it's not expired.

The cdc says only unexpired?

Diluted bleach will kill coronavirus.

Live in rochester?

Annalise johnson?

Kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

When you make this at home?

Make sure you have good ventilation and never mix bleach with ammonia or any other