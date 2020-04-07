Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Sharing Music During the Pandemic
Healing Rhythms Music Therapy is serving community members virtually
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

The covi?19 pandemic is changing the way we talk... listen and interact with each other.

But sometimes... you just need a little music.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is showing us a story on a lighter note.

Isabell?who is benefiting from these sweet sounds?

Xxx nat from isabella's guitar whether it's outside through a window or online... healing rhythms music therapy is playing music to help hospice patients... elderly folks and kids with special needs during an anxious time.

Xxx &lt;nat of music > this is what music therapy looks like during an era of social distancing.

Bonding over tunes.

&lt;nat > just in a different way.

Here... a music therapist is entertaining a group of lively seniors at a retirement home over a screen.

Christina wood?

The executive director?

Believes the sweet sounds of music are needed now more than ever.

"we know throughout time, throughout history, music transcends, it brings people together."

&lt;nat > a little entertainment grounds their patients.

"to have that consistency and have music be consistent in providing comfort and familiarity brings everybody a sense of normalcy."

Creating good out of the bad?

That's the tune musicians want to play during an anxious time.

"i think with any challenge in the world, it's a great christina tells me when the pandemic is over... healing rhythms musc therapy will continue virtual options to serve people in rural areas or during severe weather.

Live in rochester?

Isabella basco?

Kimt news 3./// thank you isabella.

If you are interested in learning more about healing rhythms music therapy...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gmasonFL

Geoffrey Mason I've really been enjoying Steve Hackett (@HackettOfficial) playing and sharing live music from his home over the pa… https://t.co/Qh0LDKzx2g 2 days ago

AscensionKett1

Ascension Kettering 3 for Today from Dave Timpone: Dave Timpone, our Choir Director, has been sharing great sacred and liturgical… https://t.co/FHqtZrrmuX 2 days ago

AscensionKett1

Ascension Kettering 3 for Today from Dave Timpone: Dave Timpone, our Choir Director, has been sharing great sacred and liturgical… https://t.co/oWKDnlu072 3 days ago

PresidentMearns

Geoffrey S. Mearns I am grateful to our @BSUCCIM students participating in Dr. Michael Gerhard’s “Music & Memory” project. The class i… https://t.co/zyuBROg5jv 4 days ago

AscensionKett1

Ascension Kettering 3 for Today from Dave Timpone: Dave Timpone, our Choir Director, has been sharing great sacred and liturgical… https://t.co/aDKUfE8l0N 4 days ago

LuxePosh

Breniecia RT @LEGENDOFKHX05: Things have been stressful financially for me with everything going on, If you want to support my me and my art during t… 4 days ago

LEGENDOFKHX05

KHX05 (THEY/SHE) ⛈💀 Things have been stressful financially for me with everything going on, If you want to support my me and my art dur… https://t.co/yKTPBMYxoz 4 days ago

bacallreps

bacallreps What a fantastic tribute to John Prine! Thank you Stephen for having Brandi sing for us during this pandemic. I'm… https://t.co/F3OANgg6O5 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.