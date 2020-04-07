Drake Gives New Music Update, Selena Gomez Adds Three New Songs to 'Rare' and More | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:27s - Published 1 hour ago Drake Gives New Music Update, Selena Gomez Adds Three New Songs to 'Rare' and More | Billboard News Drake teases new tracks on Instagram Live, Selena Gomez adds three new songs to the deluxe edition of 'Rare' and Lady Gaga takes over all three late-night shows to announce epic 'One World Concert' lineup. 0

