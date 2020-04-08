What exactly happens in an intensive care unit? Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:27s - Published now What exactly happens in an intensive care unit? As Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus in an ICU, we take a look at how they work. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jack RT @GeorginaEWright: A few EU colleagues have asked me what happens now that @BorisJohnson is in intensive care & what exactly @DominicRaab… 9 hours ago Georgina Wright A few EU colleagues have asked me what happens now that @BorisJohnson is in intensive care & what exactly… https://t.co/WyHMayiKVw 9 hours ago David Shukman What exactly happens to #COVID19 patients like Boris Johnson in intensive care? ⁦@JamesTGallagher⁩ explains https://t.co/ZsYldKSAhb 17 hours ago