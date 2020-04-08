Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'They abused & threatened me': Surat doctor accuses neighbours of harassment

'They abused & threatened me': Surat doctor accuses neighbours of harassment

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:51s - Published
'They abused & threatened me': Surat doctor accuses neighbours of harassment

'They abused & threatened me': Surat doctor accuses neighbours of harassment

Even as healthcare workers are risking their lives to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, reports have emerged of some being harassed.

After the shocking Indore incident, now a Surat based doctor has alleged that her neighbours have threatened her not to come back home since she works at the hospital and may spread COVID-19.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chowsamihq

Samiul Hoque Chowdhury RT @ANI: My neighbours have told me told me that I shouldn't return home from hospital as I must've got infected with COVID19. They verball… 53 minutes ago

RAUF1

ABDUL RAUF MEMON RT @Aakar__Patel: ‘They abused & threatened me’: Surat doctor accuses neighbours of harassment https://t.co/wU8uvzKJ3l 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.