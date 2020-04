K-State student waited 14 days for COVID-19 test results

AS PATIENTS WAIT FORTHEIR COVID-19 TESTRESULTS-- IT CAN FEELLIKE AN ETERNITY.AND FOR ONE YOUNG MAN-- THE WAIT TIME SEEMEDLIKE IT WOULD NEVEREND.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON HAS HIS STORY.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGAFTER 14 DAYS OFFRUSTRATION - A KANSASSTATE STUDENT FINALLYRECEIVED HIS COVID-19TEST RESULTS FROMLABCORP.NOAH OCHNER HAD BEENSELF-ISOLATING IN HISMANHATTAN, KANSASAPARTMENT SINCE MARCH20TH.MONDAY - HE RECEIVEDHIS NEGATIVE TESTRESULT AND STEPPEDOUTSIDE FOR THE FIRSTTIME.FOR WEEKS - NOAH ANDHIS DOCTOR HAD BEENWAITING FOR THE TESTRESULTS - CALLINGALMOST DAILY FORUPDATES.Noah Ochsner- Sophomore atKansas StateSIt was a pain in the butt, Ithink it points out that aprivate lab was not preparedfor the influx of tests thattheygot.

It was kind of scary forawhile because I didn"tknow how long it was going togo on and you also don"tknow how valid that sample isgoing to be for that length of atime and there"s not tellingthat the sample is going to bevalid for that long, I don"tknow.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGLABCORP, WHICH TESTEDNOAH'S SAMPLE, SAIDTURNAROUND TIME FORRESULTS ISAPPROXIMATELY FOUR TOFIVE DAYS " THOUGH ITCAN VARY DEPENDING ONFACTORS SUCH ASTRANSPORT TIME.REPORTING IN Kansa