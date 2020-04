Kansas City gyms encourage healthy lifestyle with virtual, no-contact lessons Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published now Kansas City gyms encourage healthy lifestyle with virtual, no-contact lessons Kansas City-area gyms are working to promote an active, healthy lifestyle for kids and adults during the coronavirus pandemic. Many are also trying to stay afloat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Kansas City gyms encourage healthy lifestyle with virtual, no-contact lessons LOCAL GYMS AREWORKING TO PROMOTEHEALTHY LIFESTYLEDURING THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.THEY'RE ALSO TRYING TOSTAY AFLOAT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESSHOWS US HOW THEY'REGETTING CREATIVE TOLOOK OUT FOR THEIRCLIENTS' AND STUDENTSPHYSICAL AND MENTALHEALTH.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"The owner of Front DoorFitness tells me kids andadults getting out and beingactive is more important thanever right now."ANDREW STIMSON, OWNER,FRONT DOOR FITNESS"It's such a great immunebooster to exercise to getoutside and get some goodvitamin D from the sun."ANDREW STIMSON OWNSFRONT DOOR FITNESS - APERSONAL TRAININGCOMPANY IN PRAIRIEVILLAGE AND OVERLANDPARK.SINCE STAY AT HOMEORDERS - HIS TRAINERSARE MEETING CLIENTS ATA PUBLIC PLACE.THEY'RE STAYING AT LEASTSIX FEET AWAY,DISINFECTING EQUIPMENTAND MAKING SURETHERE'S NO CONTACT.ANDREW STIMSON, OWNER,FRONT DOOR FITNESS"It just gives an opportunity tocreate a little more structurebut also just to give a littlebitof joy and peace."STIMSON SAYS HE'S ALSOOFFERING VIRTUALTRAINING VIA ZOOM,FACETIME OR GOOGLEDUO.HE SAYS HIS BUSINESS -LIKE MANY OTHERS - ISFEELING THE EFFECTS OFTHE PANDEMIC.BUT IT'S A CHANCE TOTHINK OUTSIDE OF THEBOX.ANDREW STIMSON, OWNER,FRONT DOOR FITNESS"You can roll over and just letit steamroll you or you can getreally creative and figure outhey how can we meet ourclients where they areACROSS TOWN - KIDS ATEAGLES GYMNASTICS ANDDANCE CENTER AREGETTING THEIR PRACTICEIN TOO."Make sure you slide thathand in, ten timesKIM FUCHS, OWNER, EAGLESGYMNASTICS AND DANCECENTER"You can't touch them, but atleast you can see their smilingfaces."OWNER KIMFUCHS SAYS THE GYMSTARTED ITS VIRTUALLESSONS THIS WEEK.KIM FUCHS, OWNER, EAGLESGYMNASTICS AND DANCECENTER"Alright Payton here we go,nice job Payton, push yourarms in a little closer."IT'LL NEVER BE QUITE THESAME AS AN IN-PERSONLESSON - BUT FUCHS SAYSTHAT'S NOT THE POINT.KIM FUCHS, OWNER, EAGLESGYMNASTICS AND DANCECENT"I'm gonna tell you the honesttruth, I'm worried about thekids' mental state withquarantine."BUTTED WITHKIM FUCHS, OWNER, EAGLESGYMNASTICS AND DANCECENTER"I think kids are losing a verybig part of their lives whenthey're not in school with otherchildren, not interacting withother children."BOTH GYMS SAY VIRTUALLESSONS COME WITH ALEARNING CURVE.BUT SEEING THEIRCLIENTS AND STUDENTSMAKING STRIDES -"Very nice handstand Kendall,one more."MAKES IT ALL WORTH IT.IN OVERLAND PARK, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION NEWS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this