Trump threatens to withhold U.S. funding to WHO

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will look at putting a hold on the U.S. contribution to the World Health Organization, claiming "they've been wrong about a lot of things" related to the novel coronavirus.

"They missed the call.

They could have called it months earlier.

They would have known and they should have known and they probably did know," Trump said at a White House task force press briefing.

"We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO," Trump added.

"We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see.

It’s a great thing if it works but when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good." Earlier on Tuesday, Trump sharply criticized the World Health Organization, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The W.H.O.

Really blew it," Trump said in a Twitter post.

"For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric.

We will be giving that a good look.

Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on.

Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?" U.N.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric rejected the criticism of the World Health Organization, which is led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.




