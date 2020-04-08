Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rise of the supermoon

Rise of the supermoon

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Rise of the supermoon

Rise of the supermoon

April 7 marks the biggest, and brightest supermoon of 2020.

This shot in St.John's shows the moon rising during a beautiful dusk.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CisraPutri

Cisra Putri RT @jinspasta: as u may know today a Supermoon called "Pink Moon" will rise. In addition to that @seokjinglobal and @jinnieslamp worked on… 5 seconds ago

_xyrllspnsn

Xyrille 🙅 RT @itscharosoriano: Couldn’t sleep. Went out and saw the supermoon. Almost as if saying, “It will be ok, my dear. Remember, you are the s… 1 minute ago

MermaidMaggie

witchywoman Was hoping to catch supermoon rise over bay...instead a storm coming up... https://t.co/IwUjfyNjNW 2 minutes ago

makiii85

Maggie G RT @KRGV_Weather: If the clouds break this evening you will see the full moon (and supermoon) rise through the evening sky to the east. Moo… 3 minutes ago

supeeeeeerrtin

💙✌️💛 RT @PhilippineStar: Here’s a look at our moon as seen from Sta. Mesa, Manila hours before it reaches perigee or its closest distance to Ear… 4 minutes ago

WDeraymond

William DeRaymond RT @HeartMathInst: Join us in the Global Coherence App for the Full Moon Synchronized Care Focus: Rise of the Human Spirit 8pm PDT & 4am P… 4 minutes ago

Chris_FukudaWx

Chris Fukuda | Photographer | DMV Wx @chesterlampkin @wusa9 It was a beautiful Supermoon rise. I wish I was in DC to witness it through the lens of my camera! #StayHome 6 minutes ago

cestlaviv

Vivien Chaos Free Julian Assange IMMEDIATELY 🔊 RT @ZonePhysics: Need a Distraction? The Brightest Supermoon of 2020 Will Rise on Wednesday https://t.co/PofOkQp1JB 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.