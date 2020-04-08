Global  

Small businesses struggle to file stimulus loan applications

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Small businesses across San Diego County trying to get in on the $350 billion pot of low-interest stimulus loans are finding it increasingly hard just to apply for the funds.

Much of the frustration is coming from small businesses who do their banking with Wells Fargo

