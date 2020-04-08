Local company Bioskin shifts gears to make gowns for Asante

Normally manufactures orthopedic braces.

It's now partnered with asante rogue regional medical center.

Bioskin says the hospital reached out to it and other companies.

The manufacturing team figured out how to shift its production capabilities to make the gowns.

Bioskin says its a great way to keep health care workers safe while keeping its people employed.

Bioksin says it is also making fabric face masks.

Those will be sold at cost to local medical facilities that