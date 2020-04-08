Global  

Local company Bioskin shifts gears to make gowns for Asante

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
The company usually makes orthopedic braces, but responded to a request from the local healthcare provider.

Normally manufactures orthopedic braces.

It's now partnered with asante rogue regional medical center.

Bioskin says the hospital reached out to it and other companies.

The manufacturing team figured out how to shift its production capabilities to make the gowns.

You're seeing video the company shared with newswatch 12.

Bioskin says its a great way to keep health care workers safe while keeping its people employed.

Bioksin says it is also making fabric face masks.

Those will be sold at cost to local medical facilities that




