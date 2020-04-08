Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Acting Navy Secretary Modly Resigns Following Backlash Over Rebuke Of Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

Acting Navy Secretary Modly Resigns Following Backlash Over Rebuke Of Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Acting Navy Secretary Modly Resigns Following Backlash Over Rebuke Of Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

Acting Navy Secretary Modly Resigns Following Backlash Over Rebuke Of Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday following an uproar over his handling of a coronavirus outbreak on an aircraft carrier and his harsh rebuke of the ship's commander after his desperate plea for help was leaked to the media.

(4/7/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Teri_A_Adams

Teri Adams RT @EvanMcMullin: It’s welcomed news that the unwise Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has resigned. Sadly, Trumpian leadership has not on… 2 seconds ago

LilSS0104

Liliana Salinas RT @11eatpraylove: Donald Trump goes completely off the rails after Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns in disgrace https://t.co/tAV… 3 seconds ago

tmbogue

Tanya Bogue Acting secretary of the Navy has submitted his resignation after calling ousted aircraft carrier captain 'stupid' -… https://t.co/qBB3OXRNwY 8 seconds ago

iwcandy2

iwcandy2 RT @jimsciutto: Scoop: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation a day after a leaked audio showed him calling ouste… 13 seconds ago

MSUrdan

Matthew S. Urdan MBA RT @HoffmanAndy: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned following an uproar after he excoriated the former captain of the aircraft car… 17 seconds ago

AGrinnin

...and I come out grinnin RT @QAnonNotables: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns and apologizes after he described fired carrier captain Brett Crozier as "too… 19 seconds ago

NetflixAndKirko

Kirko ☃️ RT @CNN: JUST IN: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation a day after leaked audio revealed he called the ousted c… 19 seconds ago

olderladyp

Patti Weinberg RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: Less than 24 hours after being told by the Defense Secy to apologize to sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt for… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.