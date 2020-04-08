Acting Navy Secretary Modly Resigns Following Backlash Over Rebuke Of Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:52s - Published now Acting Navy Secretary Modly Resigns Following Backlash Over Rebuke Of Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday following an uproar over his handling of a coronavirus outbreak on an aircraft carrier and his harsh rebuke of the ship's commander after his desperate plea for help was leaked to the media. (4/7/20) 0

