Colorado health officials 'certain' state hasn't reached COVID-19 peak, say distancing is working

Colorado health officials 'certain' state hasn't reached COVID-19 peak, say distancing is working

Colorado health officials 'certain' state hasn't reached COVID-19 peak, say distancing is working

Colorado public health officials said Monday they are “certain” that the state has not reached its peak in the COVID-19 outbreak and presented more data that showed that physical distancing measures are working in Colorado and could keep the state from running out of ICU beds once the peak of the virus arrives.

OBVIOUSLY WE ARE -- SOCIALDISTANCING AND OBVIOUSLY WE ARENOT SEEING THAT HERE.WITH SO MANY CONFLICTING MODELS,WHAT ARE COLORADO LEADERS USING?WE TALKED TO ONE OF THE DOCTORSBEHIND THE DATA AND SHE'SBREAKING DOWN WHICH NUMBERS WESHOULD BE PAYING ATTENTION TO.




