Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k
You can run in the park, at your house, anywhere you'd like.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

If you ever wanted to run a fiv?k, now you have the chance to do it from the comfort of your own home.

The mason city ???a is hosting a qua??ru?tine virtual fiv?k race.

All you have to do is sign up on their website by april 19th and run!

There is no specific course?

You can run anywhere you'd like.

???a executive director heath (eath) hu?ke said this isn't about how fast you can run it, it's more about just finishing "the goal isn't for you to beat some world record, it's really for you to accomplish something that you've wanted to do and whether that's walk, jog, run or a combination of all, you can do it wherever you'd like."

You can register online on the mason city ??

?a website.

We'll include a link




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.