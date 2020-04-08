'Strategy for 30,000 people': Kejriwal's 5-T plan for Delhi against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government has made a strategy for 30,000 people in case of emergency.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is adopting a ‘5-T plan’ against COVID-19.

Testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking and monitoring are the 5Ts that Kejriwal explained.

We are fully prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

We will be having beds of 8,000 hospitals.

12,000 hotel rooms will be taken over and around 10,000 patients will be kept in banquet halls and dharamshalas," Kejriwal said.