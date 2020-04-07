Revelations from a lifetime of dance | Judith Jamison and members of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

"Dance can elevate our human experience beyond words," says Judith Jamison, artistic director emerita of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

In between performances of excerpts from Alvin Ailey's classic works "Revelations" and "Cry," Jamison reflects on the enduring power of dance to transform history into art that thrills audiences around the world.

(Performances by Solomon Dumas, Samantha Figgins and Constance Stamatiou)