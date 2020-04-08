Global  

Watch how blood from coronavirus survivors are treating the critically ill

The blood drawn from the veins of people who have recovered from coronavirus disease is being used to treat critically ill patients.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves drawing antibody-rich blood of Covid1-9 survivors to treat the sick.

Hindustan Times Health Editor, Sanchita Sharma Convalescent plasma therapy is being used to treat the ill.

