Watch how blood from coronavirus survivors are treating the critically ill Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:18s - Published now Watch how blood from coronavirus survivors are treating the critically ill The blood drawn from the veins of people who have recovered from coronavirus disease is being used to treat critically ill patients. Convalescent plasma therapy involves drawing antibody-rich blood of Covid1-9 survivors to treat the sick. Hindustan Times Health Editor, Sanchita Sharma Convalescent plasma therapy is being used to treat the ill. Watch the full video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Richard RT @JYSexton: Watch the coverage now. Evangelicals holding services. Saying they're protected by the blood of Christ from coronavirus. They… 14 minutes ago Mark Mehlhorn WHY DID I WATCH ONE MINUTE OF THIS VIRUS BRIEFING?? OVER 12,000 DEAD AMERICANS FROM CORONAVIRUS SO FAR. THEIR BLOOD IS ON TRUMP'S HANDS!! 4 hours ago One Health Productions RT @CBCQuirks: Meet the researchers protecting mountain gorillas from COVID-19. “They are very curious, accommodating gentle giants, which… 5 hours ago Beth RT @whiotv: Spokesperson for the Community Blood Center discusses the importance of the CCP program that is in the works which will allow p… 6 hours ago WHIO Radio Spokesperson for the Community Blood Center discusses the importance of the CCP program that is in the works which… https://t.co/naADZvCw9q 6 hours ago WHIO-TV Spokesperson for the Community Blood Center discusses the importance of the CCP program that is in the works which… https://t.co/OPii3L51u7 6 hours ago Randy Bell CORONA-CONSPIRACIES: No, 5G does not cause the coronavirus. As with any new technology, 5G conspiracies are everywh… https://t.co/Z6HkkmWYAE 7 hours ago kamaljeetsingh RT @htTweets: #Watch | How blood from #coronavirus survivors is treating the critically ill. Hindustan Times' Health Editor, Sanchita Shar… 8 hours ago