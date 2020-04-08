MLB would like to start the season in May

Tales from the Clicked🕵️‍♂️ RT @jakedefacto: Planning on doing some pre-story TFTC streams to ramp up to the start of season 2 as we get more stories submitted and I s… 3 hours ago

Negative Physician @hulu_support Africa’s deadliest, Good Girls, Man with a Plan. granted I wasn’t actually going to watch any of tho… https://t.co/FErrIUWyPc 3 hours ago

Westfield Res FC We will be looking for pre season fixtures incase the season starts on time... so let us know if you would like to… https://t.co/nM1U1CklaV 3 hours ago

Zach Buchanan @daytonflyer2009 No, because then you're jeopardizing the 2021 season. Players need time to recover before spring t… https://t.co/WSfiqrmn6U 4 hours ago

Chelseaa Jadee @DebbieBlackma14 I feel like episode one of this series should have given us all the answers to how last season fin… https://t.co/KPdq1dckO6 4 hours ago

Jackyboy17 @FPLher0 @timmonce17 @robmufc99 @SkySportsPL Other leagues have already voided meaning they start their season like… https://t.co/Xvnszixumj 4 hours ago

FieldTurf of Distancing 🇵🇭 @ottleti I'm thinking about how to answer this after I published a piece as a mental exercise on Saturday. I think… https://t.co/A6CwoCxk0i 4 hours ago