Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heart to Heart International sending teams of doctors to COVID-19 hot spots

Heart to Heart International sending teams of doctors to COVID-19 hot spots

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Heart to Heart International sending teams of doctors to COVID-19 hot spots

Heart to Heart International sending teams of doctors to COVID-19 hot spots

Heart to Heart International is sending doctors to hot spots,like New York City, to help with COVID-19 cases there.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Heart to Heart International sending teams of doctors to COVID-19 hot spots

KMBC 9’S BRIAN JOHNSON IS INLENEXA WITH THEIR NEW CAMPAIGNCALLED THE COVID CARE FORCE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cakesauce

mirul “mirul” mirul @tash_aam Wah not sure. We received a rather vague email today, so every ensuing level of management is sending cle… https://t.co/oCew0qOe94 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.