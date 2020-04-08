Mississippi State softball staying optimistic

Seniors.- - on the other starkville - diamond... the mississippi stat- softball program is trying to - stay equally- optimistic... following a - record-setting start, to the 20- 20 campaign.- alongside u-c-l-a... the lady - bulldogs were one of just two - teams to reach 25 wins... at th- time the season was canceled.

- with an overall record of - 25-3... m-s-u was riding a- 14-game winning - streak... right into the start- - - - of s-e-c play.

State's .893 - winning percentage will go down- as a- school record... as will its- ranking of number 20... in a- pair of national polls.

- all that being said...head coac- samantha ricketts is taking - the high road... instead of - asking "what if."

- "i'm going to try to look at a lot of this as- a positive.

Instead of looking- at what could have been or wher- we could have - finished, i think we'll take- that as a hey, there's a goal - for us that we accomplished - and how do we move forward from- that for next season?

Our goal- is still to host the first- - - - regional at nusz park, and- that's something that we were i- think on the- right track for and that we wan- to continue to work for in the- future."

Mississippi state's last game o- the season... was a 7-2 win - over in-state rival southern- miss.