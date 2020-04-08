Global  

Mississippi State softball staying optimistic

Mississippi State softball staying optimistic

Mississippi State softball staying optimistic

On the other Starkville diamond, the Mississippi State softball program is trying to stay equally optimistic following a record-setting start to the 2020 campaign.

Mississippi State softball staying optimistic

Seniors.- - on the other starkville - diamond... the mississippi stat- softball program is trying to - stay equally- optimistic... following a - record-setting start, to the 20- 20 campaign.- alongside u-c-l-a... the lady - bulldogs were one of just two - teams to reach 25 wins... at th- time the season was canceled.

- with an overall record of - 25-3... m-s-u was riding a- 14-game winning - streak... right into the start- - - - of s-e-c play.

State's .893 - winning percentage will go down- as a- school record... as will its- ranking of number 20... in a- pair of national polls.

- all that being said...head coac- samantha ricketts is taking - the high road... instead of - asking "what if."

- "i'm going to try to look at a lot of this as- a positive.

Instead of looking- at what could have been or wher- we could have - finished, i think we'll take- that as a hey, there's a goal - for us that we accomplished - and how do we move forward from- that for next season?

Our goal- is still to host the first- - - - regional at nusz park, and- that's something that we were i- think on the- right track for and that we wan- to continue to work for in the- future."

Mississippi state's last game o- the season... was a 7-2 win - over in-state rival southern- miss.




