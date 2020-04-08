New Balance's Lawrence Factory Remains Open To Make Masks Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:02s - Published 6 hours ago New Balance's Lawrence Factory Remains Open To Make Masks The Lawrence factory along with another in Maine will be able to produce up to 100,000 masks every week. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this