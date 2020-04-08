Super Pink Moon will be the biggest full moon of 2020

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN According to NASA, the moon will reach its closest point to or planet in 2020 on April 7, getting as close as 356,907 kilometers from Earth.

This phenomenon is popularly known as the Super Pink Moon.

The full moon will appear on Tuesday night.

It will emerge on the opposite side of the sun, according to earth-based longitude, at 10:35 p.m.

Eastern Daylight Time.

The closeness between Earth and a supermoon makes the moon seem around 7 percent larger than the average full moon and 14 percent brighter than when the moon is at apogee.

NASA explains that the Super Pink Moon receives its name from the herb moss pink, also known as 'wild ground phlox' which blooms in eastern United States during spring.

