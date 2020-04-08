Iconic Buildings, Landmarks Around Philadelphia Light Up Blue Blue In Honor Of Health Care Workers Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:18s - Published 6 days ago Iconic Buildings, Landmarks Around Philadelphia Light Up Blue Blue In Honor Of Health Care Workers From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to Boathouse Row, the gesture is meant to honor health care workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Iconic Buildings, Landmarks Around Philadelphia Light Up Blue Blue In Honor Of Health Care Workers A BEAUTIFUL SIGHT TONIGHT INOUR CITY AS MANY OF OUR ICONICBUILDINGS SHINE BRIGHT IN BLUEFOR WORLD HEALTH DAY.THE LIGHT HONORS HEALTHCAREWORKERS ON THE FRONT LINESDURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.MORE THAN THREE DOZEN BUILDINGS





You Might Like

Tweets about this