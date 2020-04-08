Global  

Iconic Buildings, Landmarks Around Philadelphia Light Up Blue Blue In Honor Of Health Care Workers

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:18s - Published
From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to Boathouse Row, the gesture is meant to honor health care workers.

A BEAUTIFUL SIGHT TONIGHT INOUR CITY AS MANY OF OUR ICONICBUILDINGS SHINE BRIGHT IN BLUEFOR WORLD HEALTH DAY.THE LIGHT HONORS HEALTHCAREWORKERS ON THE FRONT LINESDURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.MORE THAN THREE DOZEN BUILDINGS




