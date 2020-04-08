WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Scattered thunderstorms in theevening, then showers likelywith a chance of thunderstormsafter midnight.

Somethunderstorms may producegusty winds and small hail inthe evening.

Somethunderstorms may producesmall hail after midnight.Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwestwinds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance ofrain 70 percent..WEDNESDAY...Mostl y cloudywith showers likely with achance of thunderstorms in themorning, then mostly sunnywith a chance of showers witha slight chance ofthunderstorms in theafternoon.

Some thunderstormsmay produce small hail in themorning.

Highs in the mid 70s.West winds 10 to 15 mph withgusts up to 25 mph.

Chance ofrain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear in theevening, then becoming partlycloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.Northwest winds 5 to 10 mphwith gusts up to 20 mph,becoming northeast aftermidnight.

.THURSDAY...Shower slikely.

Highs in the lower60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph,becoming west 15 to 20 mphwith gusts up to 40 mph in theafternoon.

Chance of rain 70percent.

.THURSDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe upper 30s..FRIDAY...Mostly sunny.

Highsin the lower 50s.

.FRIDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear.

Lows inthe mid 30s..SATURDAY...Sunny.

Highs inthe upper 50s.

.SATURDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe lower 40s..SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a50 percent chance of rain.Highs in the lower 60s..SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely.Lows around 50.

Chance of rain60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostlysunny with a 40 percent chanceof showers.

Highs in the mid