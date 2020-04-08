State Makes Multimillion-Dollar Deal For PPE In McDonald's Parking Lot Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:41s - Published 12 hours ago State Makes Multimillion-Dollar Deal For PPE In McDonald's Parking Lot CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar walks us through a $3.5 million deal for personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis, which played out in a fast food parking lot. 0

