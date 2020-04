Nurse arrives late, turned away from the polls

OF LINE)AS THE CLOCK STRUCK 8THIS WAS THE END OF THE LINEAT RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL.BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE ENTRANCE.THE END DIDN'T COME WITHOUTCONFUSION.

RENEE BACON SAYSSHE JUST GOT OFF A NURSINGSHIFT AND ARRIVED HERE AROUND8:03 AND WAS TURNED AWAY.(SOT-RENEE BACON - TURNED AWAY ATPOLLS - 4:56 Im sad, I reallyam upset.

Cause they've beensaying so many differentthings about how we supposedto vote when to vote and wecan't do it now.

They shouldkeep the polls openSHE WASN'T ALONE.(SOT- 7:30 idont' know if ill even beallowed to vote tonight 7:32)AMELIA FUNARI ARRIVED SECONDSAFTER 8 AND WAS UNSURE IFSHE'D GET TO VOTE.(SOT- AMELIAFUNARI- VOTER - 7:13 its justall very frustrating confusinglet alone being out herewithout a mask and beingafraito even come in thefirst place.

7:17 )ELECTIONOFFICIALS SAY THIS IS THEBUSIEST OF THE 5 POLLING SITESIN THE CITY.

THOUSANDS OFVOTERS - MANY WEARING MASKS -WAITED IN LINES THAT STRETCHEDFOR BLOCKS AND BLOCKS AWAYFROM THE SCHOOL.(SOT- JONES -VOTER - 17:00:08 we got to doit, we have to do it.

Theytried to postpone it, itdidn't happen so unfortunatelywe have to be out here.17:00:13)WE CAUGHT UP WITHLACHELLE JONES WHILE SHE WASENJOYING ENTERTAINMENT IN LINE(NATS MUSIC)ABOUT AN HOUR INTO HER WAIT.(SOT- 59:52 itmaking everything flow niceand smoothly so it's worth thewait i guess we get someentertainment.

59:57)THEMUSICIANS SAID THEY WANTED TODO THEIR PART TO ENCOURAGE ANDENTERTAIN VOTERS.(SOT-56:23 Ithink that everybody is beingput in a tough position havingto gather like this in theface of a global pandemic.56:33)ONCE INSIDE - IT WAS ABIT DIFFERENT THIS YEAR POLLWORKERS IN PERSONAL PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT - SANITIZINGSURFACES MONITORED BY MEMBERSOF THE MILWAUKEE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WHO WERE MAKINGSURE VOTERS OBSERVED SOCIALDISTANCING.MOST OF THE PEOPLE WE TALKEDTO TODAY WAITED AN AVERAGE OFONE AND A HALF HOURS TO VOTE.SOME LONGER THAN 2.

IN OURTIME HERE TODAY WE NEVER HEARDAN ANGRY WORD - JUSTUNDERSTANDING THAT EVERYONEHERE WAS IN TH