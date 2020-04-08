Exterminator: Homeowners beware of stink, kudzu bugs and carpenter bees

Global  

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Homeowners and renters may have a pesky problem.

As temperatures begin to rise for spring, so do the presence of stink and kudzu bugs.

Taken taken to the hospital, but has been treated and released.

Burnham is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Home-owners and renters may have a pesky problem.... as temperatures continue to warm up.

From spring to fal?

Stink bugs and kudzu bugs will be most active.

According to local pest control... they don't transmit diseases.

But they do produce a strong odor when frightened, disturbed or squashed.

Carpenter bees are also busier than ever during this time.

Brett craig from arrow exterminators says .... carpenter bees can cause serious damage to your home... because they are attracted to wood.

"anything that is wood based make sure it is sealed properly and just keeping up with that maintenance.

"anything that is wood based make sure it is sealed properly and just keeping up with that maintenance.

You do already see those hole that are out there where the carpenter bees have drilled make sure to put some steel wool behind there and most importantly if its consist having a pest control professional come by" craig says homeowners should always check themselves and their personal belongings before entering the




